Adage Capital Partners Gp Boosted Its Position in Diamondback Energy (FANG) as Market Valuation Rose; Yum Brands (YUM) Shareholder Paragon Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $7.55 Million

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 38,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 323,920 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.89M, up from 285,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 716,794 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 79,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $113.28. About 1.44 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 32.55 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 16,970 shares to 107,165 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 33,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettee Invsts invested in 0.22% or 3,537 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 17,667 were reported by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank. 7,250 were reported by Intrust Retail Bank Na. American Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 135,360 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Apriem holds 2,196 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Chase Invest Counsel owns 32,620 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.11% or 55,439 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.03% or 4,560 shares in its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,106 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 522,704 shares. Blue Cap has invested 0.25% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Wagner Bowman Management Corporation accumulated 0.57% or 24,159 shares. King Luther Capital Management stated it has 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Citadel Advisors Limited Co invested in 0% or 13,496 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. Creed Greg also sold $1.32M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares. On Friday, February 8 Domier Tanya L bought $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 2,652 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Lc owns 3,232 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Management LP invested in 397,555 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 639,765 shares. Viking LP has 1.14 million shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 1.43 million shares. Nicholas Inv Lp reported 22,333 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 469 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Williams Jones & Associate Ltd accumulated 55,481 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Us Commercial Bank De holds 16,545 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 76 shares. Cutter & Brokerage stated it has 14,275 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Etrade Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 23,149 shares. Jvl Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 4.62% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Fil Limited has 0.19% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

