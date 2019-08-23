Adage Capital Partners Gp Boosted Its Citigroup (C) Position; American Realty Trust (ARL) Has 0.42 Sentiment

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 19.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc acquired 578,000 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 3.49 million shares with $217.25M value, up from 2.91M last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $140.41B valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $62.15. About 9.38M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 15/03/2018 – Some Citi customers can now check their bank account balances through Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Cboe, market makers targeted in VIX manipulation lawsuit; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 07/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN SEPT.: CITI SURVEY; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti

American Realty Trust Inc (ARL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q1 2019. It’s down -2.38, from 2.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 5 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 12 sold and decreased their holdings in American Realty Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 262,359 shares, down from 278,416 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding American Realty Trust Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 10 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 38.37% above currents $62.15 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $81 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,765 shares. Skba Cap Mgmt holds 2.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 248,400 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.18 million shares. Northside Limited Co holds 3,933 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Wade G W & reported 10,101 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 2,144 shares in its portfolio. Wms Prns Ltd Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,219 shares. Davis holds 1.39% or 38,085 shares. Regent Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.97% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oppenheimer & Inc reported 303,022 shares. Blair William And Co Il stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Emory University reported 30,027 shares stake. Moreover, Cidel Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 20,000 shares. American National Ins Company Tx holds 190,455 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 96,200 shares to 467,026 valued at $140.44 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 48,700 shares and now owns 1.08M shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was reduced too.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

It closed at $11.72 lastly. It is down 17.18% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.18% the S&P500.

American International Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in American Realty Investors, Inc. for 1,319 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owns 174 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 3,462 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 137,650 shares.