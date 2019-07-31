Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) Was Downgraded by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey to “Hold”; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Increased Its Ual (Call) (UAL) Holding

New York-listed Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF), was decreased by research professionals at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey decreased its rating on the $1.96B market cap company to a “Hold” from a previous “Buy”.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Ual Corp (Call) (UAL) stake by 300% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc acquired 30,000 shares as Ual Corp (Call) (UAL)’s stock declined 7.03%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 40,000 shares with $3.19M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Ual Corp (Call) now has $24.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 1.56M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED AVAILABLE SEAT MILES 61,977 MLN VS 59,808 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Consolidated PRASM 13.70 Cents to 13.97 Cents; 21/03/2018 – Israel’s El Al Airlines posts deepening losses as market share shrinks; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY Adj EPS $7.00-Adj EPS $8.50; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC UP 5.1% :UAL US; 20/03/2018 – United Suspends Cargo Program for Pets; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines shelves lottery bonus program after employee backlash; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UNITED AIRLINES AND AIR NEW ZEALAND ANNOUNCE NEW NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN CHICAGO AND AUCKLAND; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO: NEW EMPLOYEE TRAINING STRESSING SAFETY, CARING; 03/05/2018 – United Air Taps Former Obama Spokesman for Help After PR Flops

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Edwards Lifescience Corporat (Put) (NYSE:EW) stake by 15,000 shares to 5,000 valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Edwards Lifescience Corporat (NYSE:EW) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 15,000 shares. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Capital Limited Co owns 14,950 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 38,640 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Jefferies Gru Lc holds 0.04% or 57,151 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Ltd has 30,396 shares. Rafferty Asset Management reported 27,098 shares. Jump Trading Limited Com holds 6,216 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Gemmer Asset Ltd Com reported 64 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Service Networks Limited Com holds 0.01% or 2,053 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 327,630 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 11,169 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Financial Bank Of America De invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Among 4 analysts covering United Continental (NYSE:UAL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Continental had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of UAL in report on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, makes, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It has a 21.05 P/E ratio. The Titleist Golf Balls segment creates and makes golf balls, as well as designs, makes, and sells other golf balls under the Titleist brand, such as NXT Tour, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

Among 2 analysts covering Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acushnet Holdings has $28 highest and $25 lowest target. $26.50’s average target is 2.00% above currents $25.98 stock price. Acushnet Holdings had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $25 target in Monday, March 4 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Analysts await Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 11.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.53 per share. GOLF’s profit will be $44.60 million for 11.01 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Acushnet Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.