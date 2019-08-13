Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) to pay $0.14 on Sep 13, 2019; 1 Analysts Bullish Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Among 2 analysts covering Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Century Aluminum had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. See Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $10 New Target: $9 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:GOLF) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Acushnet Holdings Corp’s current price of $25.07 translates into 0.56% yield. Acushnet Holdings Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 200,866 shares traded or 11.81% up from the average. Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has risen 3.61% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical GOLF News: 07/03/2018 – ACUSHNET SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $225M TO $235M, EST. $231.3M; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet Sees FY18 Sales $1.59B-$1.62B; 03/05/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY BETWEEN $225 TO 235 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Acushnet Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOLF); 07/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $225 MLN TO $235 MLN IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet 1Q Net $41.5M; 07/03/2018 ACUSHNET 4Q ADJ EBITDA $40.9M, EST. $39.2M; 07/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.59 BLN TO $1.62 BLN; 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 03/05/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP QUARTERLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ACUSHNET HOLDINGS $41.5 MLN VS $38.1 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Century Aluminum Company shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Aperio Group Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 34,884 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 99,174 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 190,138 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Plc has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 142,505 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 76,487 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 83,200 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 19,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 54 shares.

The stock decreased 5.53% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 723,014 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. REMAINS OPEN TO MODIFYING, REMOVING TARIFFS FOR INDIVIDUAL NATIONS; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFFS ARE NOT EFFECTIVE FOR ANOTHER 15 DAYS; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS CO, CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED $175 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Pain is Century Aluminum’s Gain — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $16; 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 15/03/2018 – U.S. ITC MAKES FINAL FINDING U.S. INDUSTRY HARMED BY CHINA ALUMINUM FOIL IMPORTS; 02/05/2018 – Century Aluminum: Michelle Harrison to Assume Responsibilities of Principal Accounting Officer on Interim Basis; 08/03/2018 TRUMP SAYS CENTURY ALUMINUM EXPECTS TO EXPAND AFTER TARIFF SIGNING; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS RESTARTS RUNNING ON TIME AND ON BUDGET

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $28,900 activity. Michelmore Andrew G bought $28,900 worth of stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company has market cap of $561.81 million. It produces standard grade and value-added primary aluminum products; and carbon products, such as anodes and cathodes. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Earnings, Sales Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Century Aluminum (CENX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Century Aluminum Co (CENX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Century (CENX) Down 10.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on March 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Century Aluminum Company’s (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, makes, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It has a 20.79 P/E ratio. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, makes, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

More notable recent Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Companies Iâ€™d Love to See Go Public – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TWC Enterprises – Drive For Show, Develop For Dough – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “As U.S. Market Heats Up, These Marijuana Stocks are Cashing In – Yahoo Finance” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Myrexis: Overlooked Asset Could Deliver Big Payday In Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Stock Has Taken Its Lumps and Still Is a Better Buy Than Airbus – Yahoo News” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acushnet Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) on Friday, March 1 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”.