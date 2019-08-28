Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Sporting Goods Stores companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.27% of all Sporting Goods Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Acushnet Holdings Corp. has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.98% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Acushnet Holdings Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acushnet Holdings Corp. 0.00% 10.40% 5.30% Industry Average 3.66% 12.53% 5.90%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Acushnet Holdings Corp. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Acushnet Holdings Corp. N/A 25 18.58 Industry Average 107.14M 2.93B 13.25

Acushnet Holdings Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Acushnet Holdings Corp. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Acushnet Holdings Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acushnet Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 1.00 2.30

Acushnet Holdings Corp. currently has an average price target of $26.5, suggesting a potential upside of 8.65%. As a group, Sporting Goods Stores companies have a potential upside of 37.53%. Given Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acushnet Holdings Corp. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Acushnet Holdings Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acushnet Holdings Corp. -3.07% -3.58% 1.83% 11.18% 3.61% 21.31% Industry Average 15.14% 8.01% 2.72% 10.38% 7.33% 23.04%

For the past year Acushnet Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s peers.

Liquidity

Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.58 and has 0.50 Quick Ratio. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s peers.

Dividends

Acushnet Holdings Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Acushnet Holdings Corp. beats Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s peers on 4 of the 6 factors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs and manufactures golf balls, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells other golf balls under the Titleist brand, such as NXT Tour, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand. The Titleist Golf Clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs comprising drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The Titleist Golf Gear segment offers a portfolio of Titleist-branded performance golf gear products, such as golf bags, headwear, gloves, travel gear, head covers, and other golf gear products. The FootJoy Golf Wear segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf shoes and gloves, as well as outerwear, apparel, and socks, under the FootJoy brand. It sells its products through retailers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.