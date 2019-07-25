Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) and Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Comparing side by side

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) and Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have been rivals in the Sporting Goods Stores for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acushnet Holdings Corp. 24 1.23 N/A 1.38 17.80 Hibbett Sports Inc. 19 0.32 N/A 1.50 13.65

Table 1 highlights Acushnet Holdings Corp. and Hibbett Sports Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hibbett Sports Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acushnet Holdings Corp. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acushnet Holdings Corp. 0.00% 10.4% 5.3% Hibbett Sports Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acushnet Holdings Corp. are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Hibbett Sports Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Hibbett Sports Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Acushnet Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Acushnet Holdings Corp. and Hibbett Sports Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acushnet Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Hibbett Sports Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

$26.5 is Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s average price target while its potential upside is 0.49%. Competitively Hibbett Sports Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 20.10%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Hibbett Sports Inc. is looking more favorable than Acushnet Holdings Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acushnet Holdings Corp. and Hibbett Sports Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.1% and 95%. 1.7% are Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Hibbett Sports Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acushnet Holdings Corp. 1.83% 2.13% 3.86% -2.93% 6.52% 16.23% Hibbett Sports Inc. 1.39% -3.85% 16.78% 7.8% -26.14% 43.08%

For the past year Acushnet Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Hibbett Sports Inc.

Summary

Acushnet Holdings Corp. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Hibbett Sports Inc.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs and manufactures golf balls, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells other golf balls under the Titleist brand, such as NXT Tour, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand. The Titleist Golf Clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs comprising drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The Titleist Golf Gear segment offers a portfolio of Titleist-branded performance golf gear products, such as golf bags, headwear, gloves, travel gear, head covers, and other golf gear products. The FootJoy Golf Wear segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf shoes and gloves, as well as outerwear, apparel, and socks, under the FootJoy brand. It sells its products through retailers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

Hibbett Sports, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories. The company also sells merchandise directly to educational institutions and youth associations. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. Hibbett Sports, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.