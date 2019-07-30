AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT) Analysts See $-0.05 EPS; Thermon Group Holdings (THR) Has 1.57 Sentiment

Analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, AcuityAds Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.54. About 24,400 shares traded. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3; 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER – REPRICING OF $510 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT ITS UNIT; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 55 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 35 sold and decreased their equity positions in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 31.99 million shares, up from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Thermon Group Holdings Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 29 Increased: 38 New Position: 17.

Analysts await Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.24 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.24 per share. THR’s profit will be $7.83M for 26.35 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Thermon Group Holdings (THR) Announces John T. Nesser III to Succeed Charles A. Sorrentino as Chairperson – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Thermon Group Holdings Inc.: Thermon Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call – August 8, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oxurion NV Announces New NYSE Euronext Brussels Stock Ticker “OXUR” and Launch of New Websit – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $825.70 million. The Company’s products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. It has a 36.67 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems.

The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $25.3. About 51,372 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) has risen 7.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $8,455 activity.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 3.48% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. for 513,638 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 2.69 million shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kempen Capital Management N.V. has 1.18% invested in the company for 529,613 shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 0.75% in the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P, a California-based fund reported 463,845 shares.