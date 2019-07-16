Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) Comparing side by side

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Electronics. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acuity Brands Inc. 131 1.40 N/A 7.95 17.20 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. N/A 0.06 N/A -2.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acuity Brands Inc. and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acuity Brands Inc. 0.00% 19% 11% Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -29.1%

Risk and Volatility

Acuity Brands Inc. has a beta of 1.61 and its 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. has a 1.72 beta which is 72.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Acuity Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. are 2.4 and 1.6 respectively. Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Acuity Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Acuity Brands Inc. and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acuity Brands Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acuity Brands Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.79% and an $166.33 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acuity Brands Inc. and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.8% and 17.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Acuity Brands Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 48.7% of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acuity Brands Inc. -5.46% -5.29% 3.55% 7.72% 18.24% 18.96% Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 36.79% 6.04% -50.02% -82.67% -92.88% -35.67%

For the past year Acuity Brands Inc. had bullish trend while Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Acuity Brands Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems. The company markets its products under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Carandini, Antique Street Lamps, Sunoptics, RELOC Wiring Solutions, eldoLED, Distech Controls, and Acuity Controls brand names. It serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, utility distributors, national accounts, U.S. government and municipalities, lighting showrooms, original equipment manufacturers, and energy service companies. The company sells through independent sales agents, electrical wholesalers, and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distribution centers, regional warehouses, and commercial warehouses. Acuity Brands, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.