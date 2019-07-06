Acuity Brands (Holding Co) (AYI) Holder Bright Rock Capital Management Boosted Position by $360,000 as Valuation Rose; Ulta Salon Cosmetcs N Frag I (ULTA) Shareholder Cookson Peirce & Co Has Upped Stake

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc (AYI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $130.69. About 767,630 shares traded or 114.10% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY SEES PRICE OF SOME LED COMPONENTS CONTINUING TO DECLINE; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs N Frag I (ULTA) by 34.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 16,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,906 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.64M, up from 48,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs N Frag I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $344.95. About 481,437 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29,096 shares to 316,043 shares, valued at $26.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 11,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,162 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Kwmg Ltd Llc accumulated 159 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,053 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Prtn Llp has invested 0.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 159 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 34,493 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 33,028 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goodnow Invest Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.21% or 4,304 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 9,405 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Art Advsr Lc invested 0.47% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 219,690 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 30,661 shares.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $299.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.