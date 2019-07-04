Acuity Brands (AYI) Valuation Rose While Schwab Charles Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $6.87 Million; Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Trimmed Position as Stock Value Rose

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 23.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 57,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,434 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37M, down from 243,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.17. About 615,342 shares traded or 71.63% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY SEES PRICE OF SOME LED COMPONENTS CONTINUING TO DECLINE; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 62,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 395,712 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, down from 458,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 3.79 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fujifilm Hldgs Corp (FUJIY) by 80,100 shares to 391,100 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $42.23M for 26.95 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0% or 533 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 52,569 shares. Nomura holds 287,000 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation accumulated 581,347 shares. Fca Tx has 22,944 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 13,700 shares. Paragon Assoc & Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture stated it has 400,000 shares or 4.95% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 81,658 shares. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 3.93M shares or 3.15% of the stock. Mesirow Financial Inv stated it has 586,685 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caymus Ltd Partnership reported 1.39M shares. Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 601,937 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 3,566 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $646 activity.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Osi Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 6,388 shares to 154,030 shares, valued at $13.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 369,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 45,800 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 10,754 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 3,112 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 7,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.1% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Wellington Management Gp Llp has 15,004 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 7,028 shares. Alps Advsr Inc owns 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 14,762 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank owns 7,219 shares. Renaissance Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 341,900 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Md Sass Investors Svcs Inc holds 24,350 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 16,695 shares.