Acuity Brands (AYI) to pay $0.13 on Nov 1, 2019; TAV HAVALIMALARI HOLDING AS UNSPONSOREED (TAVHY) Shorts Decreased By 36%

Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) is expected to pay $0.13 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:AYI) shareholders before Oct 17, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Acuity Brands Inc’s current price of $129.46 translates into 0.10% yield. Acuity Brands Inc’s dividend has Oct 18, 2019 as record date. Sep 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.95% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $129.46. About 416,667 shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports

TAV HAVALIMALARI HOLDING AS UNSPONSOREED (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) had a decrease of 36% in short interest. TAVHY’s SI was 3,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 36% from 5,000 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 2 days are for TAV HAVALIMALARI HOLDING AS UNSPONSOREED (OTCMKTS:TAVHY)’s short sellers to cover TAVHY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 1,060 shares traded or 38.56% up from the average. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands has $184 highest and $15400 lowest target. $163.25’s average target is 26.10% above currents $129.46 stock price. Acuity Brands had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold Acuity Brands, Inc. shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory L P invested in 0% or 69 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 2,144 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Co reported 5,653 shares stake. Dupont Capital invested in 30,347 shares. Clark Estates Inc New York has 31,000 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Prudential reported 308,099 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. West Coast Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.71% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 54,215 shares. 29,474 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 41,898 shares. Nomura Asset Company Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 5,825 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp holds 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 79,565 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 811 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 169,543 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 21,271 shares.

Acuity Brands, Inc. provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.17 billion. The firm offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It has a 15.13 P/E ratio. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems.

Another recent and important TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “TAV Havalimanlari Holding (TAVHY) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2017.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Georgia, Macedonia, Tunisia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. It operates through four divisions: Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, and Ground Handling and Bus Operations. It has a 5.99 P/E ratio. The Terminal Operations segment operates terminal buildings, car parks, and general aviation terminals.