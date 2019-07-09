Acuity Brands (AYI) to pay $0.13 on Aug 1, 2019; Therapeuticsmd (TXMD) Sentiment Is 1.85

Therapeuticsmd Inc (TXMD) investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.99, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 76 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 41 decreased and sold their stock positions in Therapeuticsmd Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 184.60 million shares, up from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Therapeuticsmd Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 28 Increased: 49 New Position: 27.

Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) is expected to pay $0.13 on Aug 1, 2019. (NYSE:AYI) shareholders before Jul 16, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Acuity Brands Inc’s current price of $131.47 translates into 0.10% yield. Acuity Brands Inc’s dividend has Jul 17, 2019 as record date. Jun 28, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.47. About 555,792 shares traded or 45.38% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 44% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Accuity Brands Earnings: AYI Stock Sinks on Disappointing Sales, Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Acuity Brands, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.35M shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 18,858 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ajo L P reported 7,376 shares stake. Renaissance Ltd Liability holds 341,900 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 367,488 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 14,471 shares. Stevens Cap Management Lp reported 9,850 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 63,858 shares. Oakworth Capital invested in 0% or 180 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 0% or 50 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 12,613 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Com accumulated 3,496 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Manchester Cap Limited Liability has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Among 3 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands has $184 highest and $155 lowest target. $166.33’s average target is 26.52% above currents $131.47 stock price. Acuity Brands had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by JMP Securities.

Acuity Brands, Inc. provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.25 billion. The firm offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It has a 15.36 P/E ratio. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems.

Daruma Capital Management Llc holds 3.94% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. for 7.11 million shares. 1492 Capital Management Llc owns 654,207 shares or 2.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, J. Goldman & Co Lp has 0.54% invested in the company for 1.98 million shares. The California-based Nicholas Investment Partners Lp has invested 0.41% in the stock. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 112,000 shares.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a womenÂ’s health care product company. The company has market cap of $617.53 million. The firm makes and distributes prescription and over-the-counter product lines, including prenatal vitamins, iron supplements, and natural menopause relief products under the vitaMedMD brand, as well as generic formulations of its prescription prenatal vitamins products under the BocaGreenMD Prena1 name. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

More notable recent TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TherapeuticsMD: Dilution Risk Overblown – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Soft guidance pressures TherapeuticsMD, down 5% – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TherapeuticsMD Enters Agreement to Market Drugs Outside US – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On TherapeuticsMD, Rite Aid And More – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,870 activity.