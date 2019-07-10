Acuity Brands (AYI) to pay $0.13 on Aug 1, 2019; Last Week Aon plc (AON) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Aon had 9 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 4 by M Partners. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 15. M Partners maintained the shares of AON in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. See Aon plc (NYSE:AON) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $225 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $155.0000 New Target: $182.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $169.0000 New Target: $182.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $153 New Target: $155 Maintain

04/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/01/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Buy New Target: $195 Initiates Coverage On

Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) is expected to pay $0.13 on Aug 1, 2019. (NYSE:AYI) shareholders before Jul 16, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Acuity Brands Inc’s current price of $129.98 translates into 0.10% yield. Acuity Brands Inc’s dividend has Jul 17, 2019 as record date. Jun 28, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $129.98. About 395,112 shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 44% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Accuity Brands Earnings: AYI Stock Sinks on Disappointing Sales, Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Acuity Brands, Inc. provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.19 billion. The firm offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It has a 15.19 P/E ratio. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Acuity Brands, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 36,351 shares. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 2,610 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Oakworth Cap Incorporated owns 180 shares. 6,767 were reported by Etrade Cap Management Lc. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 252,799 shares stake. Meritage holds 0.48% or 39,078 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Lp stated it has 0.14% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 21,213 shares. United Finance Advisers Limited Co holds 0.01% or 7,103 shares. Asset One Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 17,538 shares. Moore L P owns 42,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. First City Capital Mgmt reported 3,989 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 20,849 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $184 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 4.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Aon plc’s (NYSE:AON) 24% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mental health increasingly on the radar of Canadian employers as a workplace and benefits issue – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Aon, It Gets Better Canada proud to support LGBTQ2+ youth – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aon, Oxfam, and Etherisc launch first blockchain-based agricultural insurance policies for smallholder farmers in Sri Lanka – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.28 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. It has a 40.27 P/E ratio. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.