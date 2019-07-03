Acuity Brands (AYI) to pay $0.13 on Aug 1, 2019; Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Boosted By $307,615 Its Knowles (KN) Stake

Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) is expected to pay $0.13 on Aug 1, 2019. (NYSE:AYI) shareholders before Jul 16, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Acuity Brands Inc’s current price of $129.95 translates into 0.10% yield. Acuity Brands Inc’s dividend has Jul 17, 2019 as record date. Jun 28, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 7.85% or $11.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.95. About 3.46 million shares traded or 865.26% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased Knowles (KN) stake by 1.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired 18,095 shares as Knowles (KN)’s stock rose 11.88%. The Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 1.72 million shares with $30.30 million value, up from 1.70 million last quarter. Knowles now has $1.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 338,086 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About Knowles Corporation’s (NYSE:KN) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On TIER REIT, Inc. (TIER) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Acuity Brands, Inc. provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.78 billion. The firm offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It has a 15.94 P/E ratio. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 44% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Correction: Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of Acuity Brands Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Accuity Brands Earnings: AYI Stock Sinks on Disappointing Sales, Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) on Thursday, April 4 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, April 4. Wells Fargo maintained Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) on Thursday, April 4 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Acuity Brands, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Advsr Ltd reported 15 shares stake. Homrich Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,701 shares. 54,577 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Nomura Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 2,724 shares. First City Capital Management invested in 0.34% or 3,989 shares. Asset One Limited has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). The Delaware-based Dupont has invested 0.03% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Lp invested in 0.08% or 23,000 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Van Eck Assoc has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 554 shares. Proshare Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 3,496 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.03% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 51,930 shares. Daiwa Securities has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Bell Comml Bank reported 2,772 shares.