Acuity Brands (AYI) Stake Raised by Lathrop Investment Management Corp; Deluxe (DLX) Holder Burns J W & Co Has Cut Its Holding by $952,407

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 220,448 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q REV. $491.9M; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 68,957 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 63,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $132.23. About 333,618 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $72.00M for 6.70 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Com holds 731,488 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 33 are held by Cornerstone Advsr Inc. Barclays Plc stated it has 48,014 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackenzie holds 0.01% or 70,077 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Perkins Cap Mgmt owns 11,950 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Sector Pension Board invested in 0.03% or 64,400 shares. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 63,507 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,635 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 19,087 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 27,657 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 6,076 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX).

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Deluxe Corporation Makes Employees Shareholders – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Deluxe’s (NYSE:DLX) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “When Legacy Beats Acquired Growth: The Sad Story Of Deluxe – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Deluxe’s Q4 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 306 shares to 4,542 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap reported 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 619,244 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning has 2,723 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 5,976 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 7,700 shares. World Asset Management reported 2,327 shares stake. Hbk Invests Lp reported 32,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 6,040 shares. Atlanta Mgmt L L C stated it has 1.51 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 68,425 shares. Camarda Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Scout Invests reported 0.36% stake. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab accumulated 8,548 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).