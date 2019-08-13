Acuity Brands (AYI) Stake Has Upped by Riverbridge Partners Llc; Centre Asset Management Stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 42,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 278,716 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45 million, up from 236,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $126.04. About 158,091 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 248,630 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, down from 274,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.14% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 5.38 million shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 90,348 are owned by Arrowstreet Capital L P. D E Shaw & Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). First City Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.34% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Homrich & Berg holds 2,701 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 103,875 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Jefferies Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 10,175 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc owns 7,860 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 25,096 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Advisors Inc accumulated 2,430 shares or 0% of the stock. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.04% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Meritage Port has 39,078 shares.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 268,570 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $82.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 80,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.05% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 92,327 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 167,935 shares. Wellington Shields & Llc reported 11,800 shares. Fdx Advisors has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 8,385 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 34,180 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 15,831 shares. Hartford Investment Co owns 38,939 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nordea Mngmt has 758,351 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Capstone Investment Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Victory Mgmt reported 177,445 shares. California-based Franklin Res has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 1,022 were reported by Guardian Life Ins Of America. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 was made by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. 2,089 shares were bought by Koenig Emery N., worth $50,022 on Friday, May 10.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $384.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 74,420 shares to 269,740 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 60,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

