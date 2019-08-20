Acuity Brands (AYI) Stake Has Raised by Riverbridge Partners Llc; Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Valuation Rose While Aquiline Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 284,735 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 42,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 278,716 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45M, up from 236,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 336,396 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Acuity Brands to Feature New Innovative New Smart Home Lighting Product at LIGHTFAIR 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Acuity Brands (AYI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acuity Brands Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 147,946 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $123.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rb All Cap Growth Fund Investo (RIVRX) by 22,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,470 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd Co invested in 9,616 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp reported 23,175 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 159,683 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 500 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Shine Advisory Ser has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,555 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 51,930 shares in its portfolio. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.48% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Manufacturers Life The holds 65,198 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 193,244 shares. Captrust Fincl reported 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset stated it has 1,489 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 5,752 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited owns 5,817 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass invested in 0.93% or 155,052 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Com holds 0.01% or 10,578 shares. Florida-based Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 16,598 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 105,887 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fin Advisors reported 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Federated Investors Pa has 34,209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 407,208 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Inv Management Inc holds 6,917 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 36,050 shares. Services Automobile Association stated it has 11,585 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.36 million for 10.22 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.