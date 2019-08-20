Acuity Brands (AYI) Share Value Declined While Harvey Partners Has Lowered Stake by $996,000; Great West Life Assurance Company Has Boosted Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position by $3.13 Million

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 156,958 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 32.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 29,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 121,243 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.79M, up from 91,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.24. About 1.49 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 05/04/2018 – lmpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice Pres and Senior Legal Officer; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Board Authorizes $1B Share-Repurchase Program; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to luxury brands such as Tiffany. Investors should too, says analyst; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Profits Hurt by Tax Charges; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold; 04/04/2018 – Tiffany Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Corporation invested in 0.03% or 11,551 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv Inc has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,094 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 6,822 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp owns 133,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Magnetar Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 10,376 shares in its portfolio. 500 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0.12% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 63,858 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Huntington Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Lpl Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,101 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.04% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Lathrop Mngmt holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 68,957 shares. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 0.56% or 505,320 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.33M for 11.48 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.