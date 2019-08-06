Acuity Brands (AYI) Share Value Declined While Dupont Capital Management Raised by $963,662 Its Holding; Kennedy Capital Management Has Decreased Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Position by $913,601

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 234.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 8,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 11,551 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 3,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $129.11. About 54,940 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 29,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 215,880 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 245,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 25,792 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt (Jb) Transprt Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5,337 shares to 20,891 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 4,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,542 shares, and cut its stake in Hr Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Finance Advsr invested in 0.01% or 2,417 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,376 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.04% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 54,577 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Management Company (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.82% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 108,759 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Nordea Investment Ab owns 8,548 shares. Bbt Capital Mgmt reported 4,995 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp has 11,551 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,000 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. 6 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 16,695 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel owns 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 8,941 shares.

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.50 million for 10.69 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $42,295 activity. Michael Mark C bought $12,323 worth of stock.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 23,245 shares to 138,633 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 50,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Carriage Services Inc (NYSE:CSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited owns 9,049 shares. 15,455 were reported by Barclays Plc. Moreover, Lafayette Investments has 1.25% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Clover Ptnrs Lp owns 2.59% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 46,697 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Company owns 12,890 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 61,115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd, New York-based fund reported 133,755 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). 681,096 are owned by Systematic Financial Mgmt L P. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). 254,546 are owned by Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.2% or 18,567 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 589,208 shares.