Acuity Brands (AYI) Share Price Declined While Riverbridge Partners Upped Stake; Sabal Trust Co Boosted Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $426,972 as Market Value Rose

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 2,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 104,099 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.33M, up from 102,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.75 million shares traded or 143.12% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 51,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 329,793 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.48 million, up from 278,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 271,431 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 21,773 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated holds 27,516 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) owns 15,000 shares. Cove Street Ltd Liability Co stated it has 56,198 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 177,348 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 2 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 34,771 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 302,878 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% or 9,685 shares. Boston has 14,063 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 0.45% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 623 are owned by Exane Derivatives. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 166,367 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corp has 51,841 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital Incorporated reported 180 shares.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 8,135 shares to 265,050 shares, valued at $23.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 28,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 932,624 shares, and cut its stake in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA).

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Acuity Brands (AYI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AtriusTM Assets Solution Provides Asset Tracking and Management Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acuity Brands Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Trading At A 42% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Clark Cap Mngmt Grp reported 149,890 shares stake. Covington Cap Mgmt has 1.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 84,191 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.17% or 24,898 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap accumulated 22,127 shares. The California-based Private Wealth Partners Llc has invested 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 230,017 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd has 875,500 shares. Lbmc Investment Advsr has 1,298 shares. Glenview Bank Dept has 0.73% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 15,446 were accumulated by Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Liability Company. 8,462 were accumulated by Patten Group. Osborne Prns Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1,244 shares. Btim has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 8,129 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.