Acuity Brands (AYI) Holding Has Upped by Generation Investment Management Llp; Suncoast Equity Management Increased Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 34,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.39 million shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.43M, up from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 264,342 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.96. About 65.15 million shares traded or 145.27% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 01/05/2018 – Dealbook: Apple Plans to Give Investors Back $100 Billion: DealBook Briefing

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 274,278 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $305.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 473,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.55M shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,523 were reported by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 27,086 shares. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 9,850 shares. Principal Fin Group accumulated 176,388 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 16,800 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 7,103 shares. Northern Trust holds 447,421 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Optimum Advisors invested in 0% or 50 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech holds 3,580 shares. Raymond James Assocs invested in 0.01% or 29,963 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 252,799 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company has 341,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

