Acuity Brands (AYI) Holder Alps Advisors Increased Its Stake by $1.75 Million; Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Markston International Has Cut Holding by $2.54 Million

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Acuity Brands (AYI) by 86.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 12,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 27,516 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 14,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Acuity Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.79. About 512,120 shares traded or 29.87% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 17,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 85,882 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.84 million, down from 102,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $148.69. About 816,717 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 06/03/2018 – IN FIRST WEEKS OF TRAVEL BAN, ABOUT 100 WAIVERS GRANTED TO TRAVELERS FROM AFFECTED COUNTRIES -STATE DEPT; 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…; 16/05/2018 – Bleisure Travelers are Hungry for Sunshine, Sightseeing, and Cuisine; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Estates Ny has 31,000 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Asset accumulated 2,426 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 500 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Generation Mgmt Llp invested in 3.37M shares or 3.21% of the stock. Riverbridge Prns Lc holds 0.86% or 329,793 shares. Next Financial Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 667 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks holds 0.11% or 44,402 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 979,532 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com owns 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 2,705 shares. Seizert Prns Lc has 3.23% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Victory Management reported 41,898 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 12,098 shares.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $13.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) by 5,214 shares to 4,604 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Min (NYSE:AEM) by 33,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,107 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

