Actuant Corporation (ATU)’s Financial Results Comparing With CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV)

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuant Corporation 24 1.15 N/A -0.25 0.00 CVD Equipment Corporation 4 1.28 N/A -1.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Actuant Corporation and CVD Equipment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuant Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.4% CVD Equipment Corporation 0.00% -21.3% -14.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.64 beta means Actuant Corporation’s volatility is 64.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, CVD Equipment Corporation’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Actuant Corporation are 2.6 and 1.9. Competitively, CVD Equipment Corporation has 3.9 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. CVD Equipment Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actuant Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Actuant Corporation and CVD Equipment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuant Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 CVD Equipment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Actuant Corporation’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 5.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Actuant Corporation shares and 16.2% of CVD Equipment Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of Actuant Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of CVD Equipment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actuant Corporation -1.29% -7.77% -9.63% 1.6% -17.48% 9.1% CVD Equipment Corporation -2.7% -1.91% -1.64% -19.64% -51.1% 1.41%

For the past year Actuant Corporation has stronger performance than CVD Equipment Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Actuant Corporation beats CVD Equipment Corporation.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts. It offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, MEMS, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. The company also provides annealing and diffusion furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, it provides standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as industries, such as aerospace that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.