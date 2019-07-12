Actuant Corporation (ATU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG)

Both Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) and Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuant Corporation 24 1.17 N/A -0.56 0.00 Briggs & Stratton Corporation 12 0.21 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Actuant Corporation and Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuant Corporation 0.00% -4.1% -1.6% Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0.00% -14.7% -4.9%

Volatility and Risk

Actuant Corporation has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Actuant Corporation is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Briggs & Stratton Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Actuant Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Actuant Corporation and Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuant Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Actuant Corporation is $23, with potential upside of 1.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Actuant Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Actuant Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actuant Corporation -0.37% -4.26% 2.68% -3.88% 1.66% 16.72% Briggs & Stratton Corporation -6.79% -19.21% -15.8% -28.79% -40.58% -16.06%

For the past year Actuant Corporation had bullish trend while Briggs & Stratton Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Actuant Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.