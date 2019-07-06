Actuant Corporation (ATU)’s Financial Results Comparing With ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Since Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) and ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuant Corporation 24 1.27 N/A -0.56 0.00 ABB Ltd 19 1.48 N/A 0.68 27.74

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuant Corporation 0.00% -4.1% -1.6% ABB Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Actuant Corporation has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ABB Ltd on the other hand, has 1.1 beta which makes it 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Actuant Corporation are 2.3 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor ABB Ltd’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Actuant Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ABB Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuant Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 ABB Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Actuant Corporation has a consensus target price of $23, and a -4.49% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Actuant Corporation and ABB Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.7% respectively. Actuant Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actuant Corporation -0.37% -4.26% 2.68% -3.88% 1.66% 16.72% ABB Ltd -0.89% -4.75% -2.28% -6.4% -21.09% -0.79%

For the past year Actuant Corporation has 16.72% stronger performance while ABB Ltd has -0.79% weaker performance.

Summary

ABB Ltd beats on 5 of the 9 factors Actuant Corporation.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.