Actuant Corporation (ATU) and Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) Comparison side by side

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) and Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuant Corporation 24 1.11 N/A -0.25 0.00 Tennant Company 64 1.08 N/A 1.93 39.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Actuant Corporation and Tennant Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuant Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.4% Tennant Company 0.00% 11.5% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

Actuant Corporation is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.64 beta. From a competition point of view, Tennant Company has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Actuant Corporation is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Tennant Company has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Actuant Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tennant Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Actuant Corporation and Tennant Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuant Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Tennant Company 0 0 0 0.00

Actuant Corporation’s upside potential is 9.73% at a $23 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Actuant Corporation and Tennant Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.1%. About 0.7% of Actuant Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Tennant Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actuant Corporation -1.29% -7.77% -9.63% 1.6% -17.48% 9.1% Tennant Company 14.14% 25.51% 18.31% 30.89% -4.74% 46.06%

For the past year Actuant Corporation has weaker performance than Tennant Company

Summary

Tennant Company beats Actuant Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. The company also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.