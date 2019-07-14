Actuant Corporation (ATU) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Actuant Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.98% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Actuant Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.18% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Actuant Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuant Corporation 0.00% -4.10% -1.60% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Actuant Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Actuant Corporation N/A 24 0.00 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Actuant Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuant Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.81 2.31 2.55

$23 is the consensus price target of Actuant Corporation, with a potential upside of 1.59%. The potential upside of the peers is 67.01%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Actuant Corporation make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Actuant Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actuant Corporation -0.37% -4.26% 2.68% -3.88% 1.66% 16.72% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Actuant Corporation has weaker performance than Actuant Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Actuant Corporation are 2.3 and 1.8. Competitively, Actuant Corporation’s peers have 2.19 and 1.47 for Current and Quick Ratio. Actuant Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actuant Corporation’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Actuant Corporation has a beta of 1.62 and its 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Actuant Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Actuant Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Actuant Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.