Actuant Corporation (ATU) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuant Corporation 24 1.12 N/A -0.25 0.00 Hillenbrand Inc. 40 0.94 N/A 2.65 12.69

Table 1 demonstrates Actuant Corporation and Hillenbrand Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Actuant Corporation and Hillenbrand Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuant Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.4% Hillenbrand Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 7.8%

Risk & Volatility

Actuant Corporation has a beta of 1.64 and its 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Hillenbrand Inc. has a 1.25 beta which is 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Actuant Corporation are 2.6 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Hillenbrand Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Actuant Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hillenbrand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Actuant Corporation and Hillenbrand Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuant Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Hillenbrand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Actuant Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 8.49% and an $23 average price target. On the other hand, Hillenbrand Inc.’s potential upside is 78.37% and its average price target is $48. The data provided earlier shows that Hillenbrand Inc. appears more favorable than Actuant Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Actuant Corporation and Hillenbrand Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 81.4%. 0.7% are Actuant Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 56.52% of Hillenbrand Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actuant Corporation -1.29% -7.77% -9.63% 1.6% -17.48% 9.1% Hillenbrand Inc. -4.75% -15.12% -20.79% -21.34% -31.03% -11.18%

For the past year Actuant Corporation had bullish trend while Hillenbrand Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hillenbrand Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Actuant Corporation.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products. It provides compounding equipment comprising twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverters, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. In addition, it sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets; cremation caskets, containers, and urns; selection room display fixtures for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and Web-based applications consisting of funeral planning, Website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. This segment develops and markets operational management software solutions for cemeteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.