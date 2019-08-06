Actuant Corporation (ATU) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuant Corporation 24 1.11 N/A -0.25 0.00 GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.59 N/A 2.81 4.07

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Actuant Corporation and GrafTech International Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuant Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.4% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3%

Liquidity

Actuant Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, GrafTech International Ltd. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. GrafTech International Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Actuant Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Actuant Corporation and GrafTech International Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuant Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 GrafTech International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Actuant Corporation’s upside potential is 10.10% at a $23 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% are Actuant Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actuant Corporation -1.29% -7.77% -9.63% 1.6% -17.48% 9.1% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.26% -0.35% 2.78% -12.86% -39.89% 0.09%

For the past year Actuant Corporation has stronger performance than GrafTech International Ltd.

Summary

GrafTech International Ltd. beats Actuant Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.