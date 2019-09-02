Actuant Corporation (ATU) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Comparison side by side

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuant Corporation 24 1.13 N/A -0.25 0.00 Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.11 N/A 2.46 20.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Actuant Corporation and Donaldson Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuant Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.4% Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 35.5% 14.7%

Volatility & Risk

Actuant Corporation’s current beta is 1.64 and it happens to be 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Donaldson Company Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

Actuant Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Donaldson Company Inc. are 2.6 and 1.8 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Actuant Corporation and Donaldson Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuant Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Donaldson Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Actuant Corporation’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 3.56%. Donaldson Company Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49 consensus price target and a 1.32% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Actuant Corporation appears more favorable than Donaldson Company Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Actuant Corporation shares and 83.2% of Donaldson Company Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Actuant Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Donaldson Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actuant Corporation -1.29% -7.77% -9.63% 1.6% -17.48% 9.1% Donaldson Company Inc. -0.72% -1.58% -5.56% 5.29% 6.48% 15.12%

For the past year Actuant Corporation was less bullish than Donaldson Company Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Donaldson Company Inc. beats Actuant Corporation.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.