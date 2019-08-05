Actuant Corporation (ATU) and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Comparing side by side

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuant Corporation 24 1.10 N/A -0.25 0.00 Curtiss-Wright Corporation 117 2.07 N/A 6.61 19.21

Table 1 demonstrates Actuant Corporation and Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuant Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.4% Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.00% 18.2% 8.8%

Risk and Volatility

Actuant Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.64 beta. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Actuant Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Actuant Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Actuant Corporation and Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuant Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Actuant Corporation’s upside potential is 10.36% at a $23 average price target. Curtiss-Wright Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $143.5 average price target and a 20.73% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Curtiss-Wright Corporation appears more favorable than Actuant Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Actuant Corporation shares and 79.2% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares. About 0.7% of Actuant Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actuant Corporation -1.29% -7.77% -9.63% 1.6% -17.48% 9.1% Curtiss-Wright Corporation -2.35% -0.32% 11.02% 11.63% -2.28% 24.28%

For the past year Actuant Corporation has weaker performance than Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Curtiss-Wright Corporation beats Actuant Corporation.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.