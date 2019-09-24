Actuant Corporation (ATU) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Comparing side by side

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuant Corporation 24 1.29 N/A -0.25 0.00 3M Company 180 2.99 N/A 9.37 18.65

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Actuant Corporation and 3M Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Actuant Corporation and 3M Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuant Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.4% 3M Company 0.00% 53.3% 14.3%

Risk & Volatility

Actuant Corporation has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. 3M Company’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

Actuant Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor 3M Company are 2 and 1.4 respectively. Actuant Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to 3M Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Actuant Corporation and 3M Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuant Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 3M Company 2 5 1 2.13

The consensus target price of Actuant Corporation is $20.5, with potential downside of -15.81%. Competitively 3M Company has a consensus target price of $178.13, with potential upside of 6.82%. The results provided earlier shows that 3M Company appears more favorable than Actuant Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Actuant Corporation shares and 69.1% of 3M Company shares. 0.7% are Actuant Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3M Company has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actuant Corporation -1.29% -7.77% -9.63% 1.6% -17.48% 9.1% 3M Company -2.62% 0.12% -6.1% -12.32% -14.82% -8.3%

For the past year Actuant Corporation has 9.1% stronger performance while 3M Company has -8.3% weaker performance.

Summary

3M Company beats Actuant Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.