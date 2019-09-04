Actuant Class A A (ATU) Stock Value Declined While Neuberger Berman Group Boosted Stake by $1.21 Million; American Airlines Group (AAL) Market Value Declined While Hodges Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.15 Million

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 69,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 371,858 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81 million, down from 441,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 6.73 million shares traded or 2.00% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Actuant Corp Class A A (ATU) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 50,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.63% . The institutional investor held 914,252 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.28M, up from 864,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Actuant Corp Class A A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.86. About 472,431 shares traded or 63.62% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 30/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTUANT CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.140 TO $1.16B, EST. $1.055; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY SALES $1.14 BLN TO $1.16 BLN; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 15C; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.10, EST. $1.05; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP -; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Cuts 2018 View To Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.10; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.14B-$1.16B

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging Mark Etf (EMB) by 126,036 shares to 535,294 shares, valued at $58.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 3,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,141 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Actuant Announces Appointment of Jim Ferland as Board Chair – Business Wire” published on January 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Shareholders Are Down 32% – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Actuant Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold ATU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al owns 0% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 10,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 39,598 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). First Manhattan stated it has 4,549 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 182,987 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 16,392 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na has invested 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Southeastern Asset Mgmt Tn has 2.07% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 5.90 million shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 1,705 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Piedmont Advsrs reported 15,445 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 49,634 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Inv Advsrs invested in 1,860 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 241,752 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $583.30 million for 5.06 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Traffic continued to rise at BHM airport in June – Birmingham Business Journal” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “American Airlines Earnings: Why AAL Stock Is Shifting Down Today – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Warren Buffett Doesn’t Care About Airline Stock Turbulence – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Airlines gets permanent injunction against mechanics’ disruptions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Limited Liability holds 34,305 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Conning owns 6,882 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Rampart Inv Management Ltd Liability invested in 6,032 shares. Selz Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 190,000 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 0.05% or 14,676 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 65,848 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ri invested 0.53% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 114,310 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Communication Ca reported 1.61% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc holds 701 shares.