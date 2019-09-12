Actuant (ATU) to pay $0.04 on Oct 14, 2019; Schroder Investment Management Group Cut Micron Technology Common Stock Usd0.10 (MU) Stake

Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) is expected to pay $0.04 on Oct 14, 2019. (NYSE:ATU) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Actuant Corp’s current price of $26.09 translates into 0.15% yield. Actuant Corp’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.09. About 353,252 shares traded or 16.49% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Adj EPS 33c-Adj EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.10, EST. $1.05; 21/03/2018 – Actuant 2Q Adj EPS 13c; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY SALES $1.14 BLN TO $1.16 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Elects 3 Independent Directors; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $1.00 TO $1.10; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT ELECTS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 30/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTUANT CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 4.9% Position in Actuant

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased Micron Technology Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.10 (MU) stake by 8.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 185,903 shares as Micron Technology Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.10 (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1.94 million shares with $74.75 million value, down from 2.12 million last quarter. Micron Technology Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.10 now has $55.72B valuation. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.48. About 29.22 million shares traded or 2.57% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM

Among 3 analysts covering Actuant (NYSE:ATU), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Actuant has $23 highest and $1800 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is -18.24% below currents $26.09 stock price. Actuant had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 11 to “Underweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Robert W. Baird. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold Actuant Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 62.27 million shares or 0.18% less from 62.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 8,939 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co holds 35,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 135,427 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Principal Fincl Gp Inc holds 492,582 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) or 11,000 shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 354,942 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 78,074 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) or 22,900 shares. 34,650 were accumulated by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Ltd Liability Company. Charles Schwab Inv Inc, California-based fund reported 612,002 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs holds 3,515 shares. Pinebridge Invests L P holds 0.03% or 62,664 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.02% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 24,070 shares.

More notable recent Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Shareholders Are Down 32% – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Actuant Is Selling Non-Core Assets Too Cheaply – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Larzep, Milwaukee Cylinder, Precision-Hayes, and Simplex brand names.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Focus Prtnrs Limited Co reported 12,160 shares. Central Bancorporation And Tru holds 0.01% or 652 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 19,676 shares. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bb&T holds 0.01% or 11,933 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0.25% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Paloma Ptnrs Co holds 24,527 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 870 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability, Oregon-based fund reported 5,466 shares. Connable Office Inc owns 0.37% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 51,744 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 157,833 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Wafra holds 503,248 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 396 shares. Credit Capital Investments Limited Liability Company has 29.82% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Among 15 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $48.29’s average target is -4.34% below currents $50.48 stock price. Micron had 42 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Thursday, March 21. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $49 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Tuesday, September 10 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Cowen & Co. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Monday, June 24 report. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Mizuho maintained the shares of MU in report on Sunday, June 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, September 4. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MU in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Schroder Investment Management Group increased Open Text Corporation Common Npv (NASDAQ:OTEX) stake by 326,731 shares to 327,831 valued at $17.72M in 2019Q2. It also upped Intuit Inc Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 30,101 shares and now owns 491,568 shares. Chubb Limited Common Stock Chf24.77 was raised too.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 30.78 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Micron (MU) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MU, MA, URI – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, MU – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Micron Stock Still Has Plenty of Room to Run in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The 3 Big Reasons to Believe in the Micron Stock Turnaround – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.