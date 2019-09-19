Actuant (ATU) to pay $0.04 on Oct 14, 2019; Natco Group (NTG)’s Sentiment Is 0.69

Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) is expected to pay $0.04 on Oct 14, 2019. (NYSE:ATU) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Actuant Corp’s current price of $24.60 translates into 0.16% yield. Actuant Corp’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 517,347 shares traded or 54.15% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY SALES $1.14 BLN TO $1.16 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/03/2018 – Actuant 2Q Adj EPS 13c; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N FY SHR VIEW $1.05, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Actuant Rts To ‘BB’ Frm ‘BB+’; Otlk Neg; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 30/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTUANT CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.140 TO $1.16B, EST. $1.055; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Adj EPS 33c-Adj EPS 38c; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Elects 3 Independent Directors

Natco Group Inc (NTG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.28, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 27 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 39 sold and reduced stock positions in Natco Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 13.17 million shares, down from 13.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Natco Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 27 Increased: 20 New Position: 7.

More notable recent Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Shareholders Are Down 32% – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Actuant Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Larzep, Milwaukee Cylinder, Precision-Hayes, and Simplex brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Actuant Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 62.27 million shares or 0.18% less from 62.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 729,381 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 1.19M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 61,168 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 8,939 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp holds 113,800 shares. Paloma Partners Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Massachusetts Fincl Co Ma reported 0.01% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). 343 are owned by Glenmede Na. 54 are owned by Parkside Finance Bank & Trust And Trust. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 1.23M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 20,909 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 9,736 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 92,744 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Spark Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU).

Among 3 analysts covering Actuant (NYSE:ATU), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Actuant has $23 highest and $1800 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is -13.29% below currents $24.6 stock price. Actuant had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 22. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of ATU in report on Wednesday, September 11 to “Underweight” rating. The stock of Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Robert W. Baird.

The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 114,710 shares traded. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of Aug. 31, 2019 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. Modify Non-Fundamental Policies – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tortoise MLP Fund: A Good Source Of Income, But Not That Well-Diversified – Seeking Alpha” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Announces Completion of Fund Name and Investment Policy Changes for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. – Business Wire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NTG) Announces the Results of Its Rights Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: July 19, 2018.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $790.74 million. It invests in public equity markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. for 1.21 million shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 430,080 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 1.43% invested in the company for 546,612 shares. The Illinois-based Arlington Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.9% in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 474,111 shares.