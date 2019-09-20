Actuant (ATU) to pay $0.04 on Oct 14, 2019; Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Has 0.75 Sentiment

Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 125 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 167 reduced and sold their equity positions in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 45.79 million shares, down from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Affiliated Managers Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 45 Reduced: 122 Increased: 93 New Position: 32.

Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) is expected to pay $0.04 on Oct 14, 2019. (NYSE:ATU) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Actuant Corp’s current price of $24.21 translates into 0.17% yield. Actuant Corp’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 446,595 shares traded or 31.30% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N FY SHR VIEW $1.05, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 4.9% Position in Actuant; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Actuant Rts To ‘BB’ Frm ‘BB+’; Otlk Neg; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 15C; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Cuts 2018 View To Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.10; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.140 TO $1.16B, EST. $1.055; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.10, EST. $1.05; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $1.00 TO $1.10; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU)

The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $85.95. About 352,918 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Healey Has Been Diagnosed With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis; 29/05/2018 – AMG TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME TANTALUM MINING OPS IN BRAZIL; 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – AMG Doesn’t Expect Industrial Action to Have Material Impact on Commissioning of AMG Mineracao’s First Lithium Concentrate Processing Plant; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – DOES NOT EXPECT INDUSTRIAL ACTION TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMMISSIONING OF AMG MINERACAO’S FIRST LITHIUM CONCENTRATE PROCESSING PLANT; 19/03/2018 – MILLENNIUM INTL MGMTS REPORTS SHORT IN AMG OF 0.58%: AMF

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $584,906 activity.

Analysts await Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, down 7.83% or $0.27 from last year’s $3.45 per share. AMG’s profit will be $161.02 million for 6.76 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.50% negative EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. holds 5.24% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. for 5.69 million shares. Bruni J V & Co Co owns 275,044 shares or 4.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clarkston Capital Partners Llc has 3.77% invested in the company for 1.20 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Kiltearn Partners Llp has invested 3.6% in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1.60 million shares.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management firm providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.35 billion. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. It currently has negative earnings. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Among 3 analysts covering Actuant (NYSE:ATU), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Actuant has $23 highest and $1800 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is -11.90% below currents $24.21 stock price. Actuant had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, September 11 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, September 3.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Larzep, Milwaukee Cylinder, Precision-Hayes, and Simplex brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Actuant Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 62.27 million shares or 0.18% less from 62.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential reported 97,932 shares. 4,855 are held by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 46,056 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 53,809 shares in its portfolio. Spark Investment Ltd holds 0.03% or 16,805 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Ltd Llc reported 774,181 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 83,149 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. 8.77M are owned by Blackrock. Engineers Gate Manager L P owns 28,956 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 24,070 shares. Moreover, Whittier has 0% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). 61,168 are held by Ubs Asset Americas. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% or 2,202 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Goldman Sachs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU).