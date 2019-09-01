Actuant (ATU) to pay $0.04 on Oct 14, 2019; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding By $1.13 Million

Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) is expected to pay $0.04 on Oct 14, 2019. (NYSE:ATU) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Actuant Corp’s current price of $22.21 translates into 0.18% yield. Actuant Corp’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.21. About 188,905 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.140 TO $1.16B, EST. $1.055; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $1.00 TO $1.10; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY SALES $1.14 BLN TO $1.16 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Cuts 2018 View To Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.10; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.10, EST. $1.05; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Rev $300M-$310M; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N FY SHR VIEW $1.05, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP –

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 44.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 15,883 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 19,563 shares with $1.40M value, down from 35,446 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $286.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company

More notable recent Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Shareholders Are Down 32% – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Actuant To Sell Engineered Components & Systems For $214.5M – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Actuant Is Selling Non-Core Assets Too Cheaply – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Actuant Q3 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Larzep, Milwaukee Cylinder, Precision-Hayes, and Simplex brand names.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 24.12% above currents $68.48 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. Societe Generale maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $91 target. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Thursday, March 7. Mizuho maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7500 target in Friday, August 23 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3.

