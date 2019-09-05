Actuant (ATU) Reaches $23.52 After 8.00% Up Move; MINEBEA CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (MNBEF) Sellers Increased By 0.6% Their Shorts

The stock of Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.99% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 146,237 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – Actuant 2Q Adj EPS 13c; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.140 TO $1.16B, EST. $1.055; 30/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTUANT CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY SALES $1.14 BLN TO $1.16 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU); 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 15C; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N FY SHR VIEW $1.05, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT ELECTS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORSThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.45B company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $25.40 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ATU worth $115.60 million more.

MINEBEA CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MNBEF) had an increase of 0.6% in short interest. MNBEF’s SI was 2.13M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.6% from 2.12M shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 1065 days are for MINEBEA CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MNBEF)’s short sellers to cover MNBEF’s short positions. It closed at $14.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ATU’s profit will be $11.06M for 32.67 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Actuant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold Actuant Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 11,835 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 24,483 shares. The California-based Whittier has invested 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). 5,283 are held by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 93,356 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 59,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 138,004 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 6,364 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 24,328 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Pzena Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.57% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma has 318,956 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank holds 231,116 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 23,650 shares.

More notable recent Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Shareholders Are Down 32% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Actuant Is Selling Non-Core Assets Too Cheaply – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Actuant Q3 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Actuant (NYSE:ATU), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Actuant has $23 highest and $2300 lowest target. $23’s average target is -2.21% below currents $23.52 stock price. Actuant had 4 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, September 3 to “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ATU in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names.