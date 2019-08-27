Actuant (ATU) Holding Upped by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc; Walmart (WMT) Share Value Rose While Twin Focus Capital Partners Decreased by $970,000 Its Position

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $112.51. About 119,969 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 30/05/2018 – Walmart: Shareholders Approved the Election of Each of Walmart’s 11 Director Nominees; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Walmart’s Flipkart Deal Clearly an Investment for the Future; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – INITIATIVES ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY APPLY TO ALL WALMART AND SAM’S CLUB PHARMACIES AND PHARMACISTS IN U.S. AND PUERTO RICO; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 17/04/2018 – Walmart’s website is getting a makeover; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Women get married in Walmart’s garden section; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Actuant Corp (ATU) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 42,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.63% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.90 million, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Actuant Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.56. About 2,344 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – Actuant Elects 3 Independent Directors; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $1.00 TO $1.10; 21/03/2018 – Actuant 2Q Adj EPS 13c; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 15C; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N FY SHR VIEW $1.05, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY SALES $1.14 BLN TO $1.16 BLN; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.10, EST. $1.05; 21/03/2018 Actuant 2Q Loss/Shr 30c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 5,800 shares to 39,870 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 56,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.39 million shares to 658,367 shares, valued at $21.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,607 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

