Actuant (ATU) Downgraded from “Neutral” Rating By JP Morgan; Fuwei Films (holdings) CO LTD. – Ordinary Shares (FFHL) Sellers Increased By 27.05% Their Shorts

Fuwei Films (holdings) CO LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FFHL) had an increase of 27.05% in short interest. FFHL’s SI was 41,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 27.05% from 32,900 shares previously. With 22,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Fuwei Films (holdings) CO LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FFHL)’s short sellers to cover FFHL’s short positions. The SI to Fuwei Films (holdings) CO LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 3.7%. The stock increased 9.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 137,866 shares traded. Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:Holdings Co) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

In a a report issued to clients on Wednesday morning, JP Morgan lowered shares of Actuant (NYSE:ATU) to a “Underweight” rating from “Neutral”. JP Morgan currently has a $18.0000 target price on the stock. The firm target price would indicate a potential downside of -31.01% from Actuant (NYSE:ATU)‘s last close price.

Fuwei Films Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $10.19 million. The firm offers printing base films used in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films used for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films used for vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films used for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films used for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides dry films used in circuit boards production, as well as for nameplate and crafts etching; heat shrinkable films used for special-shaped packaging for beverage and cosmetics; and chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance.

More notable recent Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:Holdings Co) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nabis Holdings Launches BIS, A New CBD Exclusive Brand – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DGRW – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu (BIDU) Invests $200M in Neusoft, Expands AI Presence – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:Holdings Co) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why PayPal Holdings, Okta, and PaySign Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China’s blue-chip stocks fall amid trade uncertainty; HK gains – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Actuant (NYSE:ATU), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Actuant has $23 highest and $1800 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is -18.24% below currents $26.09 stock price. Actuant had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Wednesday, September 11. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ATU in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of ATU in report on Tuesday, September 3 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ATU’s profit will be $11.27 million for 36.24 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Actuant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Actuant Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 62.27 million shares or 0.18% less from 62.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc reported 0% stake. Fuller & Thaler Asset Incorporated owns 1.23 million shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc reported 786,151 shares. Southeastern Asset Mgmt Tn stated it has 2.4% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 81,739 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 343 shares. 46,056 are held by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Rhumbline Advisers owns 183,483 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 14,245 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 47,954 shares stake. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 9,736 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 34,550 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager L P has invested 0.04% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Ls Investment Advsr Lc stated it has 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU).