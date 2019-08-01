Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Trades at $49.62 After Triangle; Mimecast Limited – Ordinary Shares (MIME) SI Increased By 50.7%

Mimecast Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MIME) had an increase of 50.7% in short interest. MIME’s SI was 325,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 50.7% from 215,800 shares previously. With 977,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Mimecast Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MIME)’s short sellers to cover MIME’s short positions. The SI to Mimecast Limited – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.73%. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 81,640 shares traded. Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has risen 30.88% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIME News: 17/04/2018 – Mimecast Offers Cyber Resilience for Email with New Detection, Remediation and Threat Intelligence Capabilities; 14/05/2018 – Mimecast 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 14/05/2018 – MIMECAST SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $49.0M TO $51.0M, EST. $37.6M; 09/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Mimecast Unveils Partner Program With Tiers, Deal Registration, More Discounts; 16/05/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MIMECAST LTD MIME.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 15/05/2018 – MIMECAST LTD MIME.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $40; 15/05/2018 – MIMECAST LTD MIME.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 14/05/2018 – Mimecast Sees 1Q Rev $76.3M-$77.1M; 17/04/2018 – Mimecast Report: Legacy Email Security Systems Failing to Provide Sufficient Security Protection

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) formed triangle with $48.13 target or 3.00% below today’s $49.62 share price. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) has $38.01B valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $49.62. About 892,465 shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk

Among 3 analysts covering Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mimecast has $6000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58’s average target is 18.61% above currents $48.9 stock price. Mimecast had 5 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mimecast Announces New Cyber Alliance Program Nasdaq:MIME – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mimecast (MIME) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MEET vs. MIME: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Perfect Stock For An Exponentially Growing Market… – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company has market cap of $2.96 billion. The firm offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows clients to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls.

Among 9 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Activision Blizzard has $64 highest and $5000 lowest target. $55.38’s average target is 11.61% above currents $49.62 stock price. Activision Blizzard had 22 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Tuesday, July 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $6000 target. Cowen & Co maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Hold” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 13. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 13 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $153.20 million for 62.03 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold Activision Blizzard, Inc. shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Serv accumulated 16,913 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has 4.09 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0.13% or 42,870 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Llc has invested 0.05% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 6,002 shares. 355,674 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Holderness Invs Company reported 5,603 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 3.10M shares. Buckingham Asset Lc holds 4,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 146,670 shares. Prudential stated it has 0.05% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Company accumulated 1,246 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs invested in 638,619 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al owns 108,379 shares. Assetmark holds 769 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity. NOLAN PETER J also bought $4.30M worth of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Tuesday, March 12.