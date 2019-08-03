Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Analysts See $0.20 EPS; 1 Analysts Covering Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS)

Among 2 analysts covering Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cumulus Media Inc has $26 highest and $18 lowest target. $23’s average target is 63.58% above currents $14.06 stock price. Cumulus Media Inc had 3 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Noble Financial. Noble Financial maintained Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. See Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) latest ratings:

07/05/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Neutral New Target: $20.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/03/2019 Broker: Noble Financial Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Noble Financial Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

Analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 64.29% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. ATVI’s profit would be $153.20M giving it 61.28 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 9.75 million shares traded or 40.76% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and publishes games for video game consoles, personal computers , mobile devices, and online social platforms. The company has market cap of $37.55 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Activision Publishing, Inc., Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., and King Digital Entertainment. It has a 21.5 P/E ratio. The firm develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content through retail channels or digital downloads; and downloadable content.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold Activision Blizzard, Inc. shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 111,100 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 1.24% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 206,469 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca owns 131,475 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 0.15% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 1.22M shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Lp reported 12,206 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). First Republic Inv Mgmt stated it has 346,144 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.17M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 47,762 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thornburg Inv Mgmt holds 2.40 million shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 416 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkwood has invested 0.11% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 6,300 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Activision Blizzard has $64 highest and $5000 lowest target. $55.38’s average target is 12.97% above currents $49.02 stock price. Activision Blizzard had 22 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 13. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 13 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. Wedbush maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Hold” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Activision Blizzard Before Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, ZIOP, ATVI – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Buy Blizzard Stock – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ATVI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity. NOLAN PETER J bought $4.30 million worth of stock.

More notable recent Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CUMULUS MEDIA Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CUMULUS MEDIA Makes $50 Million Voluntary Debt Prepayment – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cumulus Media Announces Two Strategic Transactions Nasdaq:CMLS – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cumulus Media Announces Agreement to Sell WABC to Red Apple Media for $12.5 Million – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CUMULUS MEDIA Reports Operating Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.