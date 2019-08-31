Activision Blizzard Com (ATVI) Stake Increased by Girard Partners Ltd; Euclidean Technologies Management Increases Stake in Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 1.36 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees Strong Domestic Steel Demand for 2018– Commodity Comment; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH FROM AVAILABLE RESERVES; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 01/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS CEO: U.S. NEEDS TO NORMALIZE LEVEL OF IMPORTS; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O -TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NEAR-TERM EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW PER SHARE

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc Com (ATVI) by 76.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 9,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 23,109 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 13,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 5.89 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8,200 shares to 38,933 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,670 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital, a California-based fund reported 591 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 79,574 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia owns 0.01% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 43,209 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.39% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Bkd Wealth Llc reported 0.03% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 604,609 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Company holds 0% or 179 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile owns 1,900 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Llc owns 2.18 million shares. Winch Advisory Service Ltd stated it has 210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Public Ltd Com reported 1.65M shares stake. First Hawaiian Bank has 0.01% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 4,073 shares. 51,600 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Verity Asset reported 21,685 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. Pushis Glenn bought 5,740 shares worth $149,986. $51,160 worth of stock was bought by RINN RUSSELL B on Friday, May 31.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 17,022 shares to 66,507 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares National Muni Bond Etf (MUB) by 16,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,331 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.44 million were accumulated by Sarasin Prns Limited Liability Partnership. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 293,312 shares. Whittier Tru Company reported 148,139 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 12,021 shares. The Washington-based Coldstream Management Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Raymond James Finance Serv Advisors Inc owns 32,627 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 259,773 shares. Community And Invest has invested 0.93% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc holds 26,907 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 3.16M shares. Macquarie Ltd invested in 0% or 57,500 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Company owns 3,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 1,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.38M shares or 0.62% of the stock.