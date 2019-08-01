Activision Blizzard (Call) (ATVI) Stock Price Rose While Scopus Asset Management LP Has Boosted Stake; As Cincinnati Finl Com (CINF) Stock Value Rose, Cibc World Markets Lifted Its Position

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (ATVI) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.85 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 857,033 shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp Com (CINF) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 5,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 38,366 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 33,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $107.49. About 73,426 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch And In has 0.1% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Tru Communications Of Vermont invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 8,859 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 45,509 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh invested in 1.15% or 1.20 million shares. Curbstone Fincl Management Corp holds 0.15% or 6,390 shares. Harvey Com Ltd Company reported 13,735 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Fiera Cap Corp holds 2,493 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc accumulated 7,139 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). The Kentucky-based Parthenon Lc has invested 0.07% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Fifth Third Bank has invested 0.41% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 298,830 shares in its portfolio.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 34,200 shares to 96,367 shares, valued at $26.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $30,003 activity.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 75,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $22.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) by 49,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.