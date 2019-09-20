Activision Blizzard (Call) (ATVI) Shareholder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake by $3.53 Million as Stock Value Rose; Coho Partners LTD Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (ATVI) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 1.50 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) by 88.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 68,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 145,911 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.86 million, up from 77,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $106.14. About 151,049 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $211.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,500 shares to 62,400 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,610 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 385 were accumulated by First Financial In. Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 3.94M shares. Brinker Inc invested in 15,355 shares. Pension holds 804,984 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hrt Finance Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.11% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mufg Americas accumulated 0% or 287 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 55,957 were reported by Colony Gp Ltd. Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Motley Fool Asset Ltd reported 12,386 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.49% or 9,817 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Prudential Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

