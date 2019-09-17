Activision Blizzard (Call) (ATVI) Shareholder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $3.53 Million; Shareholder Crescent Park Management LP Upped Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (ATVI) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 6.40M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 308,481 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.70M, up from 286,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $124.99. About 1.53M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $211.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 18,600 shares to 61,500 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84 million and $549.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 44,700 shares to 129,053 shares, valued at $21.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,327 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1.