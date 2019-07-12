Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Rose While Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Upped Position by $360,450; Gruss & Co Has Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $509,600

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 8,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 92,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $47.34. About 5.21M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $166.55. About 14.48M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 5,625 shares to 41,875 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 284 shares to 10,232 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,583 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 0.05% or 355,787 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 11,517 shares. Markel has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.1% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Arrow Fincl Corporation owns 18,347 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Foxhaven Asset Mgmt Lp reported 2.36% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Synovus Fincl invested in 723 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.11% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 148,600 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 37,665 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 6,507 shares. Twin reported 0.07% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Guinness Asset Ltd accumulated 0% or 140 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 1.59 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Franklin Res Inc has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 7,797 shares. Raymond James Fin Service Advsrs invested in 32,627 shares or 0.01% of the stock.