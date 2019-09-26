Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Rose While Kerrisdale Advisers Has Trimmed Position; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 69,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 402,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01M, down from 471,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 4.74 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10 million, up from 315,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.05. About 354,732 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 160,500 shares to 229,347 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Investment Mgmt Com reported 83,594 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.11% or 1.81 million shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 2.53M shares. Rdl Fincl holds 4,759 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Johnson Group Inc holds 0% or 368 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset invested in 53,045 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Utah Retirement System holds 0.13% or 143,210 shares. Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Riverpark Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.09% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 107,965 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has 155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.05% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kings Point Capital Mngmt reported 47,962 shares stake. Shelton Capital owns 73,071 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Company accumulated 57,445 shares.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.73M for 72.29 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $113.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,500 are owned by Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 78,547 shares in its portfolio. Taconic Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 805,000 shares. Lsv Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. Zweig holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 317,498 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Mackenzie Fincl, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 528,666 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd reported 33,272 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Limited holds 0.18% or 3.77 million shares. 48,600 are held by Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Renaissance Limited stated it has 306,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 372 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Returns Mgmt invested 13.62% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 17,878 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).