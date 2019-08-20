Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Rose While Advisor Partners Cut Its Stake by $330,750; Somerville Kurt F Increases Position in Chevron (CVX)

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 37,858 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 34,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $116.3. About 3.15M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 7,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 9,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 16,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 4.15 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7,562 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.13% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Synovus Fincl has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 723 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0% or 287 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 212,269 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.11% or 29,143 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 19,683 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 351,322 were reported by Strs Ohio. Huntington Comml Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Schmidt P J Mngmt Incorporated holds 8,509 shares. Diversified Tru stated it has 4,747 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 500,700 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 119 shares. Nordea Invest has invested 0.13% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.07% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,266 shares to 41,568 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

