Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Price Rose While Washington Trust Company Has Raised by $448,270 Its Holding; Zendesk (ZEN) Share Price Declined While Whale Rock Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 9,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 59,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 49,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 5.80M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 208,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.22M, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 1.15 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc (Put) by 871,124 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $41.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 403,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,095 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

